Brittney L. Smith
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brittney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brittney L Smith

Frankfort - Brittney L. Smith, 29, of rural Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly Saturday-June 20, 2020 at 5:17pm at her home. She was born January 30, 1991 in Lafayette, to her mother Evelyn L. Bradford Brown, and her father Bret A. Smith, who both survive. She attended Delphi High School, and received her GED. She was a homemaker, and loved being a stay at home new mother to her daughter Ariah Nicole Smith. She loved to hula hoop, enjoyed outdoor activities, festivals and music. She was a free spirited hippie girl, and dearly loved her family.

Surviving: daughter-Ariah Nicole Smith at home; mother-Evelyn & Rick Brown of Delphi; father-Bret A. Smith of Summerville, SC; sister-Stephanie Moyer of Delphi; brother-Taylor & Stacey Smith of Frankfort; half brother-Tristen Smith of Summerville, SC; paternal grandma-Marlene Smith of Rossville. Many aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews and cousins survive. Preceded by a brother Cole Alan Smith; maternal grandparents Pat & Lorene Bradford; paternal grandpa Bob Smith. Visitation for Brittney will be Wednesday from 4pm-7pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Private family interment. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of her daughter Ariah.

http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
June 22, 2020
My condolences to the family of Brittney Smith. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Amanda Burton
Family
June 22, 2020
My condolences to the family of Brittney Smith.
Amanda Burton
Family
June 22, 2020
My condolences to the family of Brittney Smith.
Amanda Burton
Family
June 22, 2020
Rest in peace beautiful, I'm sure your up there with Jerry hooping to some amazing GD music!
Mandy Leigh
Classmate
June 22, 2020
Wesley Everett
Friend
June 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss Evy. Just know she loved you and is in a better place.
Murray Freeman
Acquaintance
June 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jean Rhymer
Family
June 22, 2020
Our condolences to families and loved ones, we are so sorry for your loss. Know that you are remembered in daily prayers and thoughts.
Carl and Sue Schenck
Friend
June 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kimberly Jenkins
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved