Brittney L SmithFrankfort - Brittney L. Smith, 29, of rural Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly Saturday-June 20, 2020 at 5:17pm at her home. She was born January 30, 1991 in Lafayette, to her mother Evelyn L. Bradford Brown, and her father Bret A. Smith, who both survive. She attended Delphi High School, and received her GED. She was a homemaker, and loved being a stay at home new mother to her daughter Ariah Nicole Smith. She loved to hula hoop, enjoyed outdoor activities, festivals and music. She was a free spirited hippie girl, and dearly loved her family.Surviving: daughter-Ariah Nicole Smith at home; mother-Evelyn & Rick Brown of Delphi; father-Bret A. Smith of Summerville, SC; sister-Stephanie Moyer of Delphi; brother-Taylor & Stacey Smith of Frankfort; half brother-Tristen Smith of Summerville, SC; paternal grandma-Marlene Smith of Rossville. Many aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews and cousins survive. Preceded by a brother Cole Alan Smith; maternal grandparents Pat & Lorene Bradford; paternal grandpa Bob Smith. Visitation for Brittney will be Wednesday from 4pm-7pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Private family interment. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of her daughter Ariah.