|
|
Bruce Alan Stichter, Sr.
Lafayette - Bruce Alan Stichter, Sr. 67, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born June 1, 1952, to the late Charles and Ida (Cox) Stichter. On July 13, 1973 he married Linda Rainey in Delphi.
He was a 1970 graduate of Wainwright High School. Bruce owned and operated the Stichter Trucking Company.
He loved going to the grandchildren's ballgames, was always working on things, loved boating, playing cards, traveling and having cookouts with family.
He is survived by his wife: Linda, children: Kevin (Marti) Stichter, Bruce Stichter Jr. both of Lafayette and Keith (Paula) Stichter of Dayton, a brother: Charles David Stichter, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Mike and Roger and a nephew Roger Lynn.
Services will be held 3 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 with a visitation from 1 to 3 pm at Simplicity Funeral Care. Please share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019