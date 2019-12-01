|
|
Bruce E. Roadruck
Lafayette - Bruce E Roadruck, 63, of Lafayette, IN was peacefully welcomed home by his loving Lord and Savior, while surrounded by his family on Friday November 29, 2019.
Bruce was born in Lafayette to Rosalie and the late Daniel Roadruck.
He was a 1974 graduate of Jefferson High School. He worked at Tate and Lyle South for 27 years and Evonik for 13 years, as a maintenance mechanic. Bruce was also the manager of the Wea Recreation Center for 17 years, where he met many wonderful friends.
Bruce married the love of his life, Donna Miller on June 4, 1977 at St Boniface Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Bruce was a simple man, with a giant heart, his wife and family were his one true joy in life. He enjoyed being outside, planting a garden, helping his girls raise and show 4H animals and coaching his girl's softball teams. He treasured his chats and laughter with his grandkids. If you knew Bruce, you would know that you would find him in his garage, watching Andy Griffith, the Chicago Cubs or Purdue Football on TV while drinking a beer. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and St. Boniface Church.
Surviving along with his wife are his daughters Kelli Miller, son in law Ryan and Kara Reagan, son in law Jeremey, all of Lafayette. Four grandchildren, Chloe and Nolan Miller, and Kinley and Hunter Reagan. His grandchildren brought him the utmost joy and laughter, and each one carried a special bond with their grandpa. He had a special buddy in his dog, Otis Campbell.
Also surviving are his siblings, Steven D (Christina) Roadruck of Jacksonville, FL; Linda S (Douglas) Bruinsma of Auburn, IN; Jean Ann (Tim) Slopsema of Cicero, IN; and Donald R (Holly Hughes) of Lafayette, IN. Also many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Tuesday, Dec 3rd, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Soller Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, Dec 4th at Soller Baker Lafayette Chapel. Rev. Rick Ryan will be officiating. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Lafayette, IN. The family requests that casual attire be worn. Memorial contributions can be made to the , if so desired. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019