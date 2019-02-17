Bruce Moore



Lafayette - Bruce L. Moore 89, of Delphi passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Bruce was born in Delphi to the late Henry and Mayme (Riggle) Moore. Bruce married the love of his life Betty Smith in Delphi on September 20, 1947, they were married for 69 years. She preceded him in death on January 11, 2017. He worked 19 years in the Maintenance department for Alcoa, retiring in 1985. Bruce proudly served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars - all the time, getting to travel and loved being with family. Surviving are his daughters: Joy (Clayton) Burge, and Linda (Larry) Moore both of Delphi, his son: James (Cristina) Moore of Flora, a sister Betty L. Dekker of Florida. 17 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, 3 children: Donna, Terri and Connie. One brother: Don Moore, a sister: Mary Wallace, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2 pm, with visitation from 1 to 2 pm at Simplicity Funeral Care 1608 Schuyler Avenue, Lafayette. Interment to follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to PVA.org Paralyzed Veterans of America. Please share memories and condolences online at www.simplicityfuneralcare.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary