Bryan Metzger
Lafayette - Bryan Metzger, 63, Lafayette went home to be the Lord on January 31st in Barbados. He was celebrating with Cindy, his wife for their 40th anniversary early on a 10-day cruise with Purdue Extension Retirees.
Bryan was born in New Albany, IN to Ed & Marjorie Metzger. He was preceded in death by his father Ed and brother Stu.
Bryan and Cindy were married on March 22nd, 1980 in Richmond, Indiana.
Surviving are Cindy Jurgens Metzger, his wife, Marjorie Metzger, his mother, friends and family.
Bryan grew up in Crawford County. He was a Crawford County 10-year 4-H member exhibiting dairy cattle, gardening, electric, and was in 4-H Junior Leaders. He was also the student trainer for the high school basketball team and cross country
He graduated from Purdue University in 1978 with a degree in Agricultural Economics and 1979 he received a master's degree in Ag. Econ and Communications. He worked for Purdue University Extension as a Trainee in Wayne County, 1977 and Randolph County 1978.
Bryan was White County Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development from 1979-1980 and White County Extension Director from 1984 to 1989. He was Lawrence County Extension Director and Extension Educator 4-H Development from 1989-2002. In 2002 he became Tippecanoe County Extension Educator, Economic and Community Development, County Extension Director and County Fairgrounds Department Head until he retired in 2011. He worked for Purdue University College of Agricultural Information Technology Department since October 2011.
When he retired from the Director's position in 2011, his heart was to continue to serve. He was elected to Tippecanoe County Council in 2012. He was an advocate for improving the fairgrounds facilities and land. He was instrumental in the design, structure and implementation of the current and progressing renovations. It was his goal to see our community flourish, the 4-H program succeed, and the new fairgrounds become a beacon across the state that is so benefitting our Greater Lafayette community.
Bryan was the sound technician for Scott Greeson and Trouble with Monday for several years. He served on Ouibache Music Festival board 2017-2020. He was member of several other boards in Tippecanoe County.
Bryan was a member of Faith Church. He and Cindy helped shuttle people back and forth from the Indianapolis airport to Lafayette from Latin America countries for the Biblical Counseling Training conference that was held at Faith Church for several years.
Please specify Memory of Bryan Metzger for donations.
White County 4-H
12 N 25 E
Reynolds, IN 47980
Lawrence County 4-H
916 15th St.
Bedford, IN 47421
Tippecanoe County 4-H
3150 Sagamore Pkwy S.
Lafayette, IN 47905
NorthEnd Community Center
c/o Faith Church
2000 Elmwood Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
Calling in Lafayette will be on Tuesday, February 25th from 3-8 p.m. at Faith Church 5526 State Road 26 East Building 1, Lafayette, IN. Funeral will be held on Wednesday February 26th at 10 a.m. at Faith Church 5526 State Road 26 East Building 1, Lafayette, IN. Burial will be in Meadowview Cemetery on 3733 Poland Hill Rd, Lafayette, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020