Buena "Boo" Virginia Cunningham
Lafayette - Buena "Boo" Virginia Cunningham, 101, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Anthony Health Care. Born April 3, 1918, in Tompkinsville, KY, to the late Cecil and Zona Eakle High. She was the oldest of 11 siblings.
After graduating from Crawfordsville High School in 1936, Boo was married to Jerry Cunningham on November 18,1939, in Indianapolis. They resided in Crawfordsville until moving to Lafayette in 1968. He preceded her in death on January 29, 1976.
Boo and Jerry owned and operated Gin-Jer-Boo Drive Inn and Cunningham's Corner Grocery in Crawfordsville. In Lafayette she began working at Marsh Grocery until her retirement at age 75.
Boo always had a smile on her face and a positive outlook throughout life. She loved her family, friends, a good roadtrip and travelling, her pets, a glass of wine in the backyard & her margaritas. She a loved all of her girls "a bushel and a peck", taught us strength, respect and gratitude.
Surviving are her daughters Virginia "Ginger" Rogers (Rod Long) of Fishers, Betsy Maupins (Michael) of Rotonda West, Fl, granddaughter Stacey Larsen (Nils) of Chicago, great granddaughters, Zoe and Ruby Larsen, and grand dog Princess.
Also surviving are her siblings George High (Beverly) of Mace, Barbara Phillips of Crawfordsville, and Linda Conarroe (Steve) of Cincinnati. Boo was preceded in death by siblings Nancy, Cecil, Bob, Thomas and Ronnie High, Mildred Widger & Maxine Roche.
Visitation is at Hunt and Son Funeral Home, Crawfordsville, Thursday, July 18, 12 noon 2 pm. Graveside rites will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery North.
Memorial contributions in Boo's memory may be made to St. Anthony Rehab & Nursing Center Activities Department, (attn: Shalone),1205 N 14th St, Lafayette IN 47904
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 17, 2019