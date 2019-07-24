Buren E. Davis



West Lafayette - Buren E. Davis, 93, of West Lafayette, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Anthony's Healthcare.



Born October 22, 1925, in Hartford City, Indiana, to John Buren Davis and Mildred Ardath (White) Davis, he moved to Muncie with his family in 1932 and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1943.



During World War II, Mr. Davis was a United States Navy Gunners Mate in the Amphibious forces, serving in both the European-African and Asiatic-Pacific theaters of war. Mr. Davis received his bachelors and masters' degrees from Ball State University. He also attended Butler University, Purdue University and Indiana State University for additional masters' classes.



During his professional career of over 50 years in education, he served as a teacher, director of guidance, special education administrator and school psychologist. He retired at age 61 but continued to work as a school psychologist for another 24 years. He enjoyed golf and had five holes-in-one. He was a friend to many, some of whom are listed in the 'Old Farts Club.'



His marriage to Connie J. Small was on July 27, 1982.



Surviving with his wife are four children, Robert, Andrew, Sharlee Ann and Joseph, all of Bloomington, Indiana, five grandchildren, Rebecca, Alicia, Chelsea, Kasey and Joshua Sequoia Davis, three great-grandchildren, Joseph Tiago Espinoza Davis, Isabel Joanne Rea and Juliet Cassidy Rea, and his brother, Robert Davis of St. Charles, Missouri, all of whom he loved dearly.



Pre-deceasing him are his first wife, Joanne Davis, his mother and father, John and Mildred Davis, and a sister, Betty Ransom.



Memorial contributions may be made for Retinitis Pigmentosa research to the Kellogg Eye Center, University of Michigan, 1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105.



At his request, there will be no services.



Published in the Journal & Courier on July 24, 2019