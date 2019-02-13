Byron Elmore



Lafayette - By the merciful Providence of God on Thursday, February 7, 2019 a release and commencement for the Soul of Mr. Byron Elmore came as he peaceably transcended to Celestial Peace while a patient at Franciscan Alliance East in Lafayette, Indiana.



Byron was born March 7, 1938, in Crawfordsville, IN, to the late William Elmore and Anna Frances (Churchill) Elmore. He married Amanda Louise O'Neal in 1985. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2018.



He graduated from Crawfordsville High School before attending Wabash College where he was a member of the wrestling team. He was employed and retired from Eli Lilly. He also served in the United States Marine Corp.



Byron was a member of Universal Deliverance Church of God in Christ and a former Odd-Fellows member. He enjoyed bowling and fishing.



Those left to treasure many fond memories are his siblings: Francis (Imogene) Elmore, Tom Elmore, Tim (Denise) Elmore, Lavina Baxter, Janice Fairfield and Sharon Elmore. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.



Along with his wife Amanda, he is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers.



Funeral services will be celebrated 2pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 N 9th Street, Lafayette. Family and friends are welcome to visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Historic Spring Vale Cemetery in Lafayette. Military Honors by American Legion Post #11. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com