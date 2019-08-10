|
Caida Darland
West Lafayette - Caida L. Darland, 14, of West Lafayette passed away August 8, 2019 at Riley Children's Hospital.
She was born November 18, 2004 in Lafayette. She is the daughter of Casey and Cerene (Darland) Allen. Caida was an 8th grader at Battle Ground Middle School. She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Caida was an old soul who enjoyed hearing the birds sing in the mornings when she woke up. She was very outgoing and loved to have conversations with new and interesting people. She loved music, dancing and singing especially karaoke. She often enjoyed watching Full House, eating popcorn and watching movies. Caida loved her Tippy Stars Softball team, loved cuddling and being around babies.
She is survived by her parents Casey and Cerene Allen, step-brother Justin Allen and step-sister Kaitlyn Allen; grandparents: Linda Lee Luna Lantana and Mike Darland of West Lafayette; great-grandparents: Marion Eugene and Karen Hall of Carbondale, IL; aunts: Celeste Fernandez and Charissa Demaree. Caida is also survived by several aunts, uncles and family members.
Visitation will be held from 11am - 1pm Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - 3224 Jasper St. West Lafayette, IN. Funeral Service will begin at 1pm with Bishop Ryan Garner officiating. Interment to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Epilepsy Foundation - www.epilepsy.com/donate or the Riley Children's Hospital - www.rileychildrens.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 10, 2019