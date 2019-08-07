|
|
Caleb R. Duncan
Wingate - Caleb Ross Duncan, 29, of Wingate, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Caleb was born in Lafayette, Indiana at Home Hospital on January 17, 1990. He is the son of Gary and Sandy Duncan of Crawfordsville and Cheryl and Brad Francis of Lafayette. He attended Southeast Fountain Elementary School and graduated from Attica High School in 2009. Following graduation, Caleb attended Indiana State University and Ivy Tech.
Caleb had a passion for aeronautics. He attended flight school in Crawfordsville, IN where he received his Private Pilot License after six weeks of intensive training. In addition to flying, Caleb enjoyed building custom computers and always lent a hand to family and friends with any technology needs. He spent many weekends traveling across the Midwest working as a barbecue pit master for his family's competition barbecue team. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Caleb turned his passion for technology into a career; he most recently worked at RahmTech where he repaired computers and provided networking solutions to community members. Additionally, he worked as a farmhand at the family farm, Able Acres.
Caleb leaves behind his parents; a sister, Madison Duncan, New Orleans, LA; a step-brother, Ryan Francis, Lafayette and a step-sister, Samantha Webb, West Lafayette; his grandparents, Lawrence Duncan, Wingate; Vivian Bryant, Lafayette; Peg Francis, Attica and Bill & Alice Medley, Monticello. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patsy "Petzi" Duncan; his grandfathers, Charles Bryant and Richard Francis and an aunt, Lisa Kaye Bryant.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, August 8th, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 9th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Parks officiating. Burial will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wingate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Caleb's memory to either the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation or the Attica Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019