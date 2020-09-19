Candace J. Helgers
Mellott - Candace "Candy" Jo Helgers, 49, Mellott, passed away at her home, with family and friends by her side, on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:34 a.m.
Candy, as she was known to family and friends, was born at Home Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana on September 5, 1971. She was the daughter of James Lowell and Connie Jo (Brier) Helgers of Mellott. Candy was a life resident of her beloved community of Mellott, graduating from Fountain Central High School in 1989 and serving as Class President. She later attended Purdue University.
Candy recently worked in retail at Walmart in Lafayette. She had formerly worked as a dispatch operator for Schilli Transportation and Transport Services, both in Lafayette.
Candy was a member of the Mellott Community Bible Church and more recently had been attending the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. Candy enjoyed sports and had coached Little League Baseball in Mellott. While at Fountain Central High School, Candy enjoyed playing tennis and basketball for the Mustangs. She liked following pro sports with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Cubs as her favorite teams. She also liked the Indianapolis Colts, except when they played the Pittsburgh Steelers. Candy's ability to create and share laughter with others was one of her qualities that she was known for.
She leaves behind her ten year old son, Conner Layne Simmons, Mellott; LeRoy Simmons, of Veedersburg, who was her close friend and father to Conner; her parents, James and Connie Helgers, Mellott; three siblings, Belinda Helgers, Mellott; Kim (Dan) Allen, Veedersburg and Steve (Judith) Helgers, Darlington, IN; six nieces and nephews, Mitchell (Brandy) Allen, Sara (Jeremy ) Lewis, Jeremy Edwards, Jamie (Shane) Sankey, Jaclyn (Marty) Newkirk, Nathan (Shannon) Helgers; seven great-nieces and five great-nephews.
A memorial gathering for Candy will be held at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 453 S. State Road 341, Hillsboro, on Tuesday, September 22nd from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Candy's life will be held at the church on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg McDonald officiating. Her inurnment will be held at a later date in the Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis or Cystic Fibrosis Foundations. Family encourages all visitors to wear masks while visiting at the church. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
