Candy was a shining star in what was sometimes a very dark world. Her smile and her spirit were true gifts God, and she was willing to share them to friends and strangers alike.

There will never be another like her. I'm blessed to have had the privilege of being able to call her my friend.

You'll be missed Candy Jo, and your impact on everyone you have touched will never be forgotten.

Rest in Peace, Pretty Lady.

Much love.

Dee Dee

Friend