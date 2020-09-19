1/1
Candace J. Helgers
1971 - 2020
Candace J. Helgers

Mellott - Candace "Candy" Jo Helgers, 49, Mellott, passed away at her home, with family and friends by her side, on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:34 a.m.

Candy, as she was known to family and friends, was born at Home Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana on September 5, 1971. She was the daughter of James Lowell and Connie Jo (Brier) Helgers of Mellott. Candy was a life resident of her beloved community of Mellott, graduating from Fountain Central High School in 1989 and serving as Class President. She later attended Purdue University.

Candy recently worked in retail at Walmart in Lafayette. She had formerly worked as a dispatch operator for Schilli Transportation and Transport Services, both in Lafayette.

Candy was a member of the Mellott Community Bible Church and more recently had been attending the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. Candy enjoyed sports and had coached Little League Baseball in Mellott. While at Fountain Central High School, Candy enjoyed playing tennis and basketball for the Mustangs. She liked following pro sports with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Cubs as her favorite teams. She also liked the Indianapolis Colts, except when they played the Pittsburgh Steelers. Candy's ability to create and share laughter with others was one of her qualities that she was known for.

She leaves behind her ten year old son, Conner Layne Simmons, Mellott; LeRoy Simmons, of Veedersburg, who was her close friend and father to Conner; her parents, James and Connie Helgers, Mellott; three siblings, Belinda Helgers, Mellott; Kim (Dan) Allen, Veedersburg and Steve (Judith) Helgers, Darlington, IN; six nieces and nephews, Mitchell (Brandy) Allen, Sara (Jeremy ) Lewis, Jeremy Edwards, Jamie (Shane) Sankey, Jaclyn (Marty) Newkirk, Nathan (Shannon) Helgers; seven great-nieces and five great-nephews.

A memorial gathering for Candy will be held at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 453 S. State Road 341, Hillsboro, on Tuesday, September 22nd from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Candy's life will be held at the church on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg McDonald officiating. Her inurnment will be held at a later date in the Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis or Cystic Fibrosis Foundations. Family encourages all visitors to wear masks while visiting at the church. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene
SEP
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Maus Funeral Home - Attica - Attica
704 Council Street
Attica, IN 47918
(765) 764-4418
Memories & Condolences
14 entries
September 19, 2020
Fly High Angel. You will be missed greatly.
Briana Short
Friend
September 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you always.
Jennifer O&#8217;Neal
Friend
September 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Candy. May she rest in peace. Our condolences from Ed,Briana,Talon and Harley Short.
Ed Short and family
Friend
September 19, 2020
candy you were just one of a kind, you could always put a smile on everyone's face, make us laugh, make us feel loved, i will miss you i know it has been awhile since i've seen you but we could always do a chat on facebook. god bless you.
joni drollinger/shelton
Friend
September 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Candy. Prayers for the family
Connie Sprinkle
Friend
September 19, 2020
Thinking of u in this sad time. Fly high Candy. U will be missed
Beth Schanlaub
Friend
September 19, 2020
Candy I considered a close friend
Not one to see all the time but always shared a hug and a feeling of love!!
I attributed it to her friendship
With Marc but no matter! In Walmart
I’d go out of my way to see her!
And Connie and Jim she loved!
And her main man Conner I am smiling
Gods blessings upon all of you as you grieve!! Love you all!! Hugs
Marcia Blankenship
Friend
September 19, 2020
Her small stature was completely over shadowed by her grit, personality and love. She was always nice, fun and encouraging. I have always respected and admired her for her sense of family and community.This is such a big loss to us all and as a member of the class of ‘89 we will always remember and be better people for the love she always showed us.
Gwendolyn Calvin Dusek
Friend
September 19, 2020
Prayers to her son and family.
Debra and Steve Cates
September 19, 2020
I’m sorry to hear about Candy. It’s been many years since seeing any of the Helgers family, but you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dana Martin
September 18, 2020
Candy was a shining star in what was sometimes a very dark world. Her smile and her spirit were true gifts God, and she was willing to share them to friends and strangers alike.
There will never be another like her. I'm blessed to have had the privilege of being able to call her my friend.
You'll be missed Candy Jo, and your impact on everyone you have touched will never be forgotten.
Rest in Peace, Pretty Lady.
Much love.
Dee Dee
Friend
September 18, 2020
I met her when she was a teenager,she was a sweet young lady.
Becky(Reed) Sawyer
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
so very sorry for your loss god bless.
larry butler
Friend
September 18, 2020
Candy was a very sweet young lady.
Becky (Reed)Sawyer
Friend
