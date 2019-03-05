Dr. Rev. Carl A. Malmgren



Lafayette - Dr. Rev. Carl August Malmgren passed away peacefully, Sunday March 3rd, at his home in Lafayette, IN surrounded by family. He was 70.



Carl was born May 17th, 1948 in Gothenburg, NE to Stanley and Margret Malmgren. He grew up and attended school in a two room schoolhouse in the sandhills of Western Nebraska. In 1966 he graduated from Chadron Jr./Sr. High School in Chadron, NE.



On September 1st, 1973 he married Marilyn (Thompson) Malmgren with whom he would have 3 children and build a beautiful life.



Carl's college education began with a BA in History and Social Studies from Judson University in Judson, IL. He then went on to receive several advanced degrees including: Master of Divinity from American Baptist Seminary of the West: Berkeley, CA, Master of Science in Education University of Nebraska at Kearney, and a Doctorate of Ministry Palmer Theological Seminary Philadelphia, PA



Carl's calling to ministry included pastorates at the following churches: First Baptist Church of Arnold, NE; First Baptist Church of Kearney, NE; First Baptist Church of Lafayette, IN; and First Baptist Church of Snohomish, WA. He spent his life in service to others following the example set forth by Jesus Christ.



In retirement Carl served at various churches in the interim role in both WA and IN. He also enjoyed substitute teaching in both WA and IN during his retirement.



Carl enjoyed sharing his love of history with family through travel. He particularly enjoyed visiting National Parks and historic sites and monuments. Carl loved spending time with his family and friends playing board games, sharing stories, and telling jokes. He never knew a stranger.



Carl is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marilyn, his mother Margret Malmgren of Bismarck, ND, as well as children Laura (Nick) Giordano of Bothell, WA and Seth (Rebeca) Malmgren of Elgin, IL. Carl was also the grandfather of Sophia and Oliver Giordano and Arabella Malmgren who were a true joy in his life. Carl's sisters Karlene (Chuck) Fine of Bismarck ND, Marlene (Lynn) Long of The Dalles, OR, and brother in-law Dan (Susan) Thompson of Avon, IN also survive; as well as many nieces and nephews of whom he was extremely proud.



Carl was predeceased by his sister Karen Malmgren, son Cam Malmgren, father Stanley Malmgren, and brother-in-law Mark Thompson.



A memorial service to celebrate Carl's life will be held at the First Baptist Church in Lafayette 1:00 PM Saturday May 18, Reverands Ruben and Jean Duran officiting.



Donations to honor his life can be made to:



Lafayette Urban Ministry at lumserve.org. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service of Lafayette is honored to serve the Malmgren family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary