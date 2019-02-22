Carl Bontempo



West Lafayette - Carl Bontempo, 72, of West Lafayette passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at IU Health Hospital.



He was born December 15, 1946 in Sicily, Italy to the late Antonio Bontempo and Maria Antonia (Parasiliti) Bontempo.



On May 25, 1974 he married Virginia Mastrangelo in Maple Heights, OH and she survives.



Carl graduated from Cleveland State University with his Bachelor's degree. He worked for LTV Steel and River Terminal Railway as an Accountant. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament.



He loved Cleveland Indians baseball, superbowl pools, bocce ball league, crossword puzzles, playing cards and Thursday breakfast with his friends. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events.



Along with his wife Virginia, he is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Rick) Senesac; sister Josephine (Frank) Cantale of Italy and three grandchildren: Adrien, Tressa and Bennett Senesac.



He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Melissa Bontempo Wiseman and brother Sebastian Bontempo.



Visitation will be held from 11am - 1pm Tuesday, February 26, 2019 St. Charles Catholic Church - 108 N Meadow St. Otterbein, IN. Funeral Mass will begin at 1pm with Father Bob Klemme officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the American Kidney Foundation - http://www.kidneyfund.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary