Carl "Butch" Carman



Oviedo, FL - Carl "Butch" Carman, age 80, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Oviedo, Florida. He was born in Martinsville, Indiana on July 2, 1940. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy, his sons, Scott (Kim) and Brad (Shawn), his daughter, Dawn Traub (Robert), as well as 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Jean Carman, Patricia Parris and Sandy Cox (Howard), brother-in-law, Arnold Muller, sister-in-law, Joyce Muller, and many nieces and nephews. Butch was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Imogene, his sister, Jackie Budreau, his brother-in-law, Chuck Muller, and his granddaughter, Rylee.



Butch served in the U.S. Navy for 3 years, where he traveled to the Mediterranean. After leaving the Navy, he attended Ball State for a year, then worked in construction for a few years. He got married in 1963 and started working for Indiana Bell in 1964. He transferred to Southern Bell in Orlando, Florida in 1974. He retired in 1999 from BellSouth after 35 years in the telephone industry.



Butch loved to fish and watch football, baseball and basketball. He was a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays and Orlando Magic.



He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.









