Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:45 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:45 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Cecil Johnson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Cecil Johnson Obituary
Carl Cecil Johnson

Lafayette - Carl Cecil Johnson, 90, of Lafayette passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Franciscan Health, St. Elizabeth East.

He was born May 31, 1929 in Riverside to the late Carl and Leota (Fix) Johnson. He attended Attica High School until his Junior year when his family moved to Pine Village. Cecil was a member of the Attica and Pine Village High School basketball teams. He graduated from Pine Village High School in 1947. Cecil married the love of his life Margaret "Peg" Nichols on June 21, 1950 at the United Brethren Church in Otterbein. She survives.

Upon graduation, Cecil began working at Pine Village Elevator and then at Foresman Elevator. He also worked at Hogel Grocery Store in Otterbein where he learned the meat cutting business. Cecil owned Johnson Regal Grocery in Otterbein where he was the meat cutter and later worked as the meat cutter and manager of the Meat Department at Payless Grocery on Elmwood Ave for 25 years. Upon his retirement, Cecil worked in the Meat Department at Wal-Mart in West Lafayette until he retired "again". He received several awards from Payless and Wal-Mart. In 1988, he received the Greater Lafayette Hospitality Award.

He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Otterbein Lodge 561 and Pine Village Lodge 315 for 55 years. He was a past member of Otterbein United Brethren Church and Otterbein United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Wabash-Valley Baptist Church in Williamsport.

Cecil enjoyed Purdue basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. Above all else, he loved his family and cherished every minute spent with them.

Along with his wife Peg, he is survived by 2 children, Linda Johnson of Lafayette and Matthew (Deborah) Johnson of West Lafayette; 5 grandsons, Jeremiah Johnson of Lafayette, Shane (Brooke) Johnson of Oxford, Shawn (Tricia) Johnson of Pine Village, Tanner (Ali) Johnson of Lafayette, and Lucas Johnson of West Lafayette; 6 great-grandchildren, Jacey, Cade, Jaxson, Tripp, Dax, and Tynleigh; 2 sisters, Barbara Short of Lafayette and Bea (Bob) Sturgeon of Oxford; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest son, Stephen Johnson; and 2 brothers, Dean Johnson and Andrew Johnson.

Memorial contributions in Cecil's name may be given to the or a . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of Masonic service at 1:45 pm with a funeral service following at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette with Pastor David Adams of Wabash-Valley Baptist Church officiating.

Interment will follow at Pond Grove Cemetery, E.1050 North, Otterbein, IN 47970.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Download Now