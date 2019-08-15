|
Carl Cecil Johnson
Lafayette - Carl Cecil Johnson, 90, of Lafayette passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Franciscan Health, St. Elizabeth East.
He was born May 31, 1929 in Riverside to the late Carl and Leota (Fix) Johnson. He attended Attica High School until his Junior year when his family moved to Pine Village. Cecil was a member of the Attica and Pine Village High School basketball teams. He graduated from Pine Village High School in 1947. Cecil married the love of his life Margaret "Peg" Nichols on June 21, 1950 at the United Brethren Church in Otterbein. She survives.
Upon graduation, Cecil began working at Pine Village Elevator and then at Foresman Elevator. He also worked at Hogel Grocery Store in Otterbein where he learned the meat cutting business. Cecil owned Johnson Regal Grocery in Otterbein where he was the meat cutter and later worked as the meat cutter and manager of the Meat Department at Payless Grocery on Elmwood Ave for 25 years. Upon his retirement, Cecil worked in the Meat Department at Wal-Mart in West Lafayette until he retired "again". He received several awards from Payless and Wal-Mart. In 1988, he received the Greater Lafayette Hospitality Award.
He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Otterbein Lodge 561 and Pine Village Lodge 315 for 55 years. He was a past member of Otterbein United Brethren Church and Otterbein United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Wabash-Valley Baptist Church in Williamsport.
Cecil enjoyed Purdue basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. Above all else, he loved his family and cherished every minute spent with them.
Along with his wife Peg, he is survived by 2 children, Linda Johnson of Lafayette and Matthew (Deborah) Johnson of West Lafayette; 5 grandsons, Jeremiah Johnson of Lafayette, Shane (Brooke) Johnson of Oxford, Shawn (Tricia) Johnson of Pine Village, Tanner (Ali) Johnson of Lafayette, and Lucas Johnson of West Lafayette; 6 great-grandchildren, Jacey, Cade, Jaxson, Tripp, Dax, and Tynleigh; 2 sisters, Barbara Short of Lafayette and Bea (Bob) Sturgeon of Oxford; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest son, Stephen Johnson; and 2 brothers, Dean Johnson and Andrew Johnson.
Memorial contributions in Cecil's name may be given to the or a . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of Masonic service at 1:45 pm with a funeral service following at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette with Pastor David Adams of Wabash-Valley Baptist Church officiating.
Interment will follow at Pond Grove Cemetery, E.1050 North, Otterbein, IN 47970.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019