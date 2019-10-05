|
|
Carl D. Pearson
Lafayette - Carl D Pearson of Lafayette passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children on October 1, 2019 at the age of 70.
Carl was born on August 22, 1949 in Lafayette, Indiana to Kenneth R and Alberta (Wentz) Pearson. He graduated from Wolcott High School in 1968. He proudly served in the US Army from 1968-1970. Carl was a Vietnam Veteran, earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster.
Carl married Colleen McIntyre on December 29, 1979 at Blessed Sacrament Church in West Lafayette, Indiana. He was a member of St. Ann's Parish in Lafayette, Indiana.
Carl was a Gold Legacy Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1431 in Crawfordsville, IN. He was a Life Member of the American Legion Post 72 in Crawfordsville, IN and a Life Member of the Disabled Veterans of America.
Carl was dedicated to supporting Veterans. He was very active in the . He was an All American District Commander (2013-2014). In 2014, Carl was awarded the prestigious Eisenhower Award. He served as Department of Indiana Chief of Staff (2017-2018). He served as quartermaster of Post 1431 for many years.
He was also very active in the American Legion, serving as Commander of Post 72 in Crawfordsville, IN (2015-2016). He served on the Crawfordsville American Legion/ Honor Guard and volunteered at the Illiana Veterans Hospital in Danville, IN for many years.
Carl had the privilege of participating in two Greater Lafayette Veteran's Honor Flights, one as a guardian and one as a veteran.
Survivors include his wife Colleen, sons Kerry Pearson(Belinda) of Crawfordsville, IN, Kenneth Pearson(Amy) of Demotte, IN, daughters Katina Thomas of Crawfordsville, IN and Erin Pearson of West Lafayette, IN, brothers Norman Pearson(Jean Kay) of Wolcott, IN, Cecil Pearson of Orlando Florida, Dennis Pearson(Vicky) of Lafayette, IN, Michael Pearson (Pam) of Monon, IN, sister Deb Franklin (Brad) of Monticello, IN and sister-in-law Saundra Pearson of Monticello, IN. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Autumn, Garrett, Emily, Jenna, Jacob, Nicholas, and Ava.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vernon Pearson and Gene Pearson, and sisters Annie Scripter and Doris Vanmeter.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lafayette at 10:30 AM Tuesday October 8, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass, Fr. Dominic Young officiating. Graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Crawfordsville 12:30 PM Tuesday, Deacon Michael Gray officiating, with American Legion Post 72 military rites. Memorial contributions in Carl's name may be made to: Illiana Health Care System Voluntary Services 1900 E. Main Street Danville, IL 61832 or Indiana Veterans Home Attn: Community Services Director 3851 N. River Road West Lafayette, IN 47906. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service of Lafayette is honored to serve the Pearson family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019