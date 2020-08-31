Carl Edward Holtman
Carl Edward Holtman age 81 passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family at 11:10 PM Saturday, August 29th, in Lafayette. Carl was born April 15, 1939, in Lafayette, son of the late Walter and Dorothy Alice Holtman . He married his High School sweetheart, Sandra Shultz, on September 17, 1961 at Jackson Heights United Methodist Church near West Point, IN, she survives.
Carl is survived by his wife Sandra, three sons: Alan (Christine), Aaron (Paula), Matthew (Kimberly), and daughter Andrea Joann Brownlee (James).
He was also blessed with: five grandchildren from Alan & Christine Holtman; Cristlyn Swinford (Jeremiah), Andrew (Christina), Carlyn, Alex and Ashton; two grandchildren from Aaron & Paula Holtman (Amanda and Andrea); and three grandchildren from Andrea Joann Brownlee & Jody Anthrop (Tyler, Jacob and Serena). He was especially proud to be great grandfather to his six great grandchildren.
Carl was raised on a farm just outside Lafayette and loved working alongside his Dad. He joined the Army Reserves in 1958 and served seven years. He was employed at Fairfield Manufacturing for 35 years in the Lab. Carl enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and showering them with love. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, was a current member of West Point UMC, and served as Lay Leader for over 20 years at Jackson Heights UMC. His love for singing started when he was just 5 years old, performing on the radio multiple times and twice on television. He will be forever cherished and remembered for singing during church services including "How Great Thou Art", "The Lord's Prayer" and especially, "Oh Holy Night" at Christmas Eve services. He loved working with wood and enjoyed sharing that talent with his family.
Carl will be greatly missed here on earth and we can take comfort knowing that he is with his Lord in heaven and reunited with his family and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents and sister Nancy (Holtman) Cripe of Avon Lake, OH.
Guest may greet the family, 3:00 - 4:00 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at the West Point United Methodist Church, with a celebration of life service following at 4:00 PM with Pastor Russ Alley officiating. All are welcome to attend (masks are required). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memoriams to West Point United Methodists Church at 4923 Monroe St., West Point, Indiana 47992. Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate is assisting the family. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com
to sign the guest book or leave a condolence. The family wishes to thank his granddaughter, Cristlyn (RN), and the Franciscan Hospice nurses for giving such loving care to Carl in his last days.