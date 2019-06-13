Carl Ellis



Estes Park - Carl L. Ellis, 69, of Estes Park, CO, formerly of Lafayette, IN, died May 29, 2019 at Estes Park Living Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born October 14, 1949 in Lafayette, he was the son of Harry and Eleanor (Maciejack) Ellis. Carl attained the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1968. After graduation he served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Rucker, AL. On August 22, 1970 he married Carla D. Button in Lafayette. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1972. Carl was a lifelong phone man, working for General Telephone Company, KLF/[email protected], and Eli Lilly and CO., Tippecanoe Labs. Carl is survived by his wife, Carla, and daughter Beth Ellis (spouse, Janet Johnson) of Estes Park, CO, son, Michael Ellis (spouse, Leighanne) and grandchildren, Claire, Carlie, and Charlie all of Camden, IN, sister, Diana Foxworthy of Bryan, TX, brother, Robert Ellis (spouse, Kathy) of West Point, IN and many extended family members.



Memorial visitation one hour prior to the 2 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Rev. Ann Smith officiating.



Inurnment, with military honors, will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary