|
|
Carl Raymond Snowberger
Lafayette - Carl Raymond Snowberger, 71, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
He was born on April 2, 1948 in Francesville, Indiana to the lateVirgil and Thelma (Stoller) Snowberger.
On December 31, 1983, he married Linda Dianne Moore in Monticello.
Carl began working for the Monon Railroad for 3 years before going to work for Monon Trailer for 20 years. He then went to work Purdue University as a custodian for 20 years before retiring.
He was a member of The Church in Lafayette where he started the First Time Mother's Ministry. The ministry filled a dresser full of things that a first time mother would need.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, and playing Santa for Christmas. Carl also coached baseball for kids with disabilities through Foundations for 5 years.
Surviving are his wife, Dianne Snowberger of Lafayette; his daughter, Ashley Dianne (fiancé Adam Leach) Coons of Frankfort; his son, Zachariah Raymond (Candice) Snowberger of Lafayette; his brothers, Ron (Theresa) Snowberger, Steve (Cindy) Snowberger, and Norman Snowberger; and his grandchildren, Bailey, Chloe, Collin, Hunter, Monica, Mason, Adelay, and Wyatt.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny Joe and Doug Snowberger.
A Service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at The Church (2420 Glick Street, Lafayette) with Pastor Dan Reece officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Church.
Memorial donations may be made to First Time Mother's Ministry in loving memory of Carl. Donations can be monetary or 0-3 month baby items for the dressers. You may leave condolences and memories of Carl online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019