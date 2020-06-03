Carl Robert Spangler
1949 - 2020
Carl Robert Spangler

Williamsport - Carl Robert Spangler, age 70 of rural Williamsport, IN went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020 at his residence.

Carl was born in Danville, IL on September 15, 1949. He was the son of Robert F and Charlene (Zufall) Spangler and stepson of Vernnia (See) Spangler. He was a Seeger High School graduate and was a lifelong resident of Warren County.

Carl served his country in the US Army. He married Rosina Selentina Bobo on November 19, 2001 in Kwajalein, MI. She survives. Carl attended West Lebanon Christian Church. He enjoyed gardening and going to Seeger football games.

Surviving are,

Wife, Rosina S. Spangler of Puyallup, WA

Stepdaughter, Brene Joraur of Wailuku, HI

Granddaughter, Ginda Bobo of Puyallup, WA

Siblings, James L Meek (Deb) of Washington, Kathy L. Conn (Jim) of Collinsville, IL, Alan Spangler of Attica, IN (girlfriend: Jerry Lewis), Nora J. Place of Danville, IL, and Judith M. Sorestad (George) of Ontario, Canada

Sister-in-law, Linda See of Veedersburg, IN

Special friends, Roy & Charlotte Morrison of West Lebanon

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, and brother, Arthur See, and sister, Patricia Roberts.

Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in West Lebanon on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Minister Bruce Thornsbrough officiating. Interment will follow at West Lebanon Cemetery with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Lebanon Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home
JUN
6
Service
01:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home
JUN
6
Interment
West Lebanon Cemetery
