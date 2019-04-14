Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
For more information about
Carl Sigman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Sigman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl W. Sigman


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl W. Sigman Obituary
Carl W. Sigman

West Lafayette - Carl W. Sigman, 80, of West Lafayette, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home. He was born September 20, 1938, in Lafayette to the late Ralph and Mary Wolf Sigman.

Carl was a veteran of the Army National Guard serving for 3 years. On September 21, 1957, he married Dena Sheets in Lafayette and she preceded him in death on February 10, 2018.

Carl worked in the construction industry for over 50 years. He was Co-Owner of Sigman & Gear Construction and Excavating. He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, collecting peddle cars and restoring antique tractors.

Surviving are his children Becky K. (Marshall) Roberts of Lafayette, Brad W. Sigman of Dallas, TX, Brian E. (Julie) Sigman, Bruce A. (Janice) Sigman all of West Lafayette, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers Ron Sigman of Deland, FL, and Dave Sigman of West Lafayette. Carl was preceded in death by brothers Ralph and Roger Sigman.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, Rev. David Doane officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, IN. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Download Now