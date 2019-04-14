Carl W. Sigman



West Lafayette - Carl W. Sigman, 80, of West Lafayette, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home. He was born September 20, 1938, in Lafayette to the late Ralph and Mary Wolf Sigman.



Carl was a veteran of the Army National Guard serving for 3 years. On September 21, 1957, he married Dena Sheets in Lafayette and she preceded him in death on February 10, 2018.



Carl worked in the construction industry for over 50 years. He was Co-Owner of Sigman & Gear Construction and Excavating. He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, collecting peddle cars and restoring antique tractors.



Surviving are his children Becky K. (Marshall) Roberts of Lafayette, Brad W. Sigman of Dallas, TX, Brian E. (Julie) Sigman, Bruce A. (Janice) Sigman all of West Lafayette, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers Ron Sigman of Deland, FL, and Dave Sigman of West Lafayette. Carl was preceded in death by brothers Ralph and Roger Sigman.



Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, Rev. David Doane officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, IN. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.