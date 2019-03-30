Carla Sue Arth



Lafayette - Carla Sue Arth, of Lafayette, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, she was 61.



She was born to Walter and the late Sue (Kirk) Butler on January 13, 1958, in Madrid Spain. She married her best friend Phil Arth on August 15, 1998 in West Lafayette, and he survives.



Carla loved life, and traveling with Phil. She was a strong woman that was dedicated to her family, friends, and neighbors. Carla believed that commitment, belief and keeping a positive attitude will get you through life's ups and downs. "You just deal with what comes your way, stay positive, and you move on". Carla enjoyed playing Bingo and Bunco with the Bunco Babes for many years.



Carla graduated from Fountain Central High School and worked as an EKG Tech/Supervisor for over 20 years at Home Hospital/Franciscan Health. She also volunteered with Community Cancer Care in Lafayette, and was named, Survivor of the Year a number of years ago.



Carla is survived by her children: Geoffrey Mitton of Ft. Myers FL, Joshua Mitton (Tammy) of Lafayette, Jessica Galloway (Doug) of Waynetown, IN, Michael Arth (Kat) of Tempe, AZ,



Allison Graveel (Mark) of Nashville, TN.



Carla was especially proud of her grandchildren who brought her so much joy: Quinton Hall, Cain Galloway, Gage Galloway, Kaylee Mitton, Keegan Mitton, Kolbee Mitton, Koree Mitton, Trace Mitton, Charleigh Jo Mitton, Ryley Mitton, Davis Arth



She is also survived by her siblings: Dan Butler (Jan) of Northport, AL, Doug Pugh (Kathy) of Veedersburg, IN



Brooks Pugh (Sandy) of Danville, IL, and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Carla is preceded in death by her mother and grandson Kale Galloway.



A visitation will be held Monday April 1,2019, from 5-8pm at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel,400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be Tuesday at 10am April 2, 2019, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Carla will be laid to rest at Meadow View Cemetery following the service.



Carla asked that instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Community Cancer Care C/O Dr. Harb 5 Executive Dr. d1, Lafayette, IN 47905; Miles for Myeloma C/O Dr. Abenour IU Simon Cancer Center 535 Barnhill Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202 and Riley Children's Hospital/ Riley Cheer Guild in remembrance of Kale Galloway and Tyler Trent 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Room 4510 Indianapolis, IN 46202.