Carlin L. Kindig
Carlin L. Kindig

Kentland - Carlin L. Kindig, 72, of Kentland, Indiana, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 8:07 am, (CDT). He was born in Rensselaer, IN, June 27, 1948 and was a graduate of the Brook High School, class of 1966. Carlin enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating. He worked in the Agronomy Department of Co Alliance, Wolcott, IN for 15 years. He is survived by his wife, Linda M DeWees Kindig, Kendland, IN, mother, Kathleen Kindig, Brook, IN, step-father of Gina & Larry Shepard, Kentland, IN and Darrin & Kelly DeVault, Mooresville, I:N, grandfather of Gabreil, Jason Jr., Jacob, great grandfather of Audreanna and Michael, 3 sisters, Wilma & Wayne Clark, Remington, IN, Linda & Steven Vaughan, Kentland, IN and Judy Wilson, Brook, IN , preceded in death by l daughter, Laura Shimerhorn

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 5:00 pm - 7:00pm (CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN, the funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 am (CDT) with Rev. Matt Baughman, officiating. Burial will will at the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
(219) 275-6161
