|
|
Carmelita Hawk
Delphi - Carmelita K. Hawk, 78, of Delphi passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette.
She was born April 7, 1941 in Lafayette, to the late Carl Bales and Isabelle (Hann) Bales. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Carma worked as a Beta Data Operator for 25 years. She then went to work for Globe Valve in Delphi as a Lab Technician before retiring.
On September 22, 2001 she married Edward Hawk in Delphi and he survives.
She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. Carma enjoyed sewing, cooking and dancing. She spent her winters in Florida where she loved going to the beach with friends.
Surviving along with her husband Edward, are her children: Kenneth Patterson of Monticello, Patricia Patterson (Cindy) of Lafayette, William Patterson (Harmony) of Fort Wayne; step-children: Natalie Mantica (Roberto "Bert") of Peru, Tamara Sibbitt (Douglas) of Marselle, IL, and Curtis Hawk of Rossville; and brother Duane Johnson (Doris Ann) of Delphi. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Eli Prather (Mistie), Benjamin Prather, Justin Patterson, Jacob Patterson, Hayden Patterson, Devon Patterson, Derrick Sibbitt (Michelle), Jacob Sibbitt (Amy), Roberto "Robo" Mantica (Katy) and Marco Mantica; and seven great-grandchildren.
Carma is preceded in death by her parents, brother Billy Bales and grandson Douglas Patterson.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will 10am Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Brian Beeks officiating. Interment to follow at Battle Ground Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Monticello United Methodist Church Soup for the Soul - 200 S Main St, Monticello, IN, 47960. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020