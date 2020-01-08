Services
Knox, IN - Carmella Calabrese Scott, 90, of Knox, IN (formerly of North Judson, IN) passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on September 28, 1929 in Chicago, IL to the late Rocco and Jean Jorczak Calabrese. Carmella graduated from North Judson High School and attended one year at Indiana University. She enjoyed cooking and watching sports. Carmella was a loving and devoted homemaker. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by: Jerry (Glenda) Weinberg, North Judson, IN Son Jeannine (Rick) Boylan, Ft. Wayne, IN Daughter Jay (Pam) Callahan, North Judson, IN Son 7 Grandchildren 6 Great Grandchildren Sandra Calabrese, Sister Many Nieces and Nephews.

Preceded in death by: Rocco and Jean Jorczak Calabrese, Parents Rocco Calabrese, Jr., Brother Joseph Calabrese, Sr., Brother Lorraine Marks, Sister Donna Palmisano, Sister

No Services will be held. Online Tributes may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com. Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
