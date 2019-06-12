|
|
Carmen J. Allbaugh Wise
Buck Creek - Carmen J. Allbaugh Wise, 93, of the community of Buck Creek, died Monday-June 10, 2019 at 10:18am at Milner Community Healthcare in Rossville. She had been a resident there since 2016. She was born February 2, 1926, on her parents farm in Carroll County, to the late Fred & Queen Allen Allbaugh. She married Ralph D. Wise at her parents home, on December 11, 1948, and he preceded her in death on September 1, 2008. She was a 1944 graduate of Delphi High School. She was a homemaker, and helped her husband on their family farm in Carroll & Tippecanoe Counties. She was a member of the Cutler Ridge New Conference Old German Baptist Brethren Church, near Cutler. She and her husband enjoyed wintering in Florida for many years. Her family was everything to her. She loved being with them for any occasion, and loved them all very much. Surviving: daughter-Norma & Levi Huffman of rural Lafayette; daughter in law-Michelle Wise of Lafayette; sister-June & Charles Clem of Flora. 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by an inf son Daniel; son Donald; brother George; 2 sister's Freda Eller & Lois Maxwell. Services: friends may call Saturday from 4pm-8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service Sunday 10am at the Cutler Ridge New Conference Church, Darrell Boyd, David Benedict, & Brian Skiles officiating. Burial at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Flora. Memorial contributions to the Buck Creek Fire Department, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 12, 2019