Carmin J. Anker
Carmin J. Anker, 85, of Wolcott, IN passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 26, 1935 in Idaville, Indiana to the late Edwin P. and Opal (Pearson) Collins.
She married James L. Anker on August 28, 1953 at her parents' home in Wolcott. She & her husband farmed together for 36 years in the West Lafayette and Monon area. James preceded her in death on June 14, 2019.
She was a 1953 graduate of Wolcott High School, worked as a teller at the Bank of Wolcott for 18 years. She served on the Board of Directors for the Wolcott Community Library for 8 years. She loved making quilts for her children and grandchildren, and for her nieces' and nephews' weddings.
Surviving are her children, John E (Krisann) Anker of West Lafayette, IN, James M (companion Melanie Logan) Anker of Lafayette, IN, a daughter Julie (Don) Faulkner of Highland Village, TX and a nephew raised in their home, Ron E (Deb) Anker of West Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren: Jeremy (Tara) Anker of Noblesville, IN, Joshua (Jackie) Anker of Chicago, IL, Kourtney (James) Fred of Fulton, IN, Lauren Faulkner, Brooke Faulkner & Landon Faulkner all of Highland Village, TX, Ashton Anker & Collin Anker of West Lafayette, IN, Dustin (Andrea) Anker and Nick (Crystal) Anker of Lafayette, IN., 9 great grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews that were like sons & daughters to her.
Also surviving are 2 sisters, Judith (Stoker) Emond of Wolcott, IN Dixie (Shorty) Brueggen of Rice Lake, WI and 1 brother Michael (Dolores) Collins of Flower Mound, TX.
A visitation open to the public will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-5 pm (EST) at Wolcott United Methodist Church, Wolcott, IN. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 am (EST) also at the Wolcott United Methodist Church. Pastor Mary Van Wijk to officiate. Interment to follow in Wolcott Cemetery.
