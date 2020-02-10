Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
Carol Ann (Cain) Marcotte

Frankfort - Carol Ann (Cain) Marcotte, 79, of Frankfort, died Sunday, February 9, 2020.

She was born October 12, 1940 in Pana, Illinois to Floyd Emmett & Fleta Mildred (Flory) Cain. She married Stanley Lane Marcotte on June 7, 1958 in Illinois and he preceded her in death on June 1, 1995.

Carol attended Limestone Community High School in Illinois. A homemaker, she also worked for Peter Paul and Engine Co. 59. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Carol enjoyed refinishing furniture, reading, traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by 3 Daughters: Terri (Jerry) Gaylor of Rossville, Linda (Gordon) Wilson of rural Frankfort, Patricia (Jeff) Lee of rural Frankfort; 1 Son: Steven (Shari) Marcotte of rural Frankfort; Brother: Rodney Cain of Cape Fair, Missouri; Sister: Betty (Rink) McAdams of Pekin, Illinois; 13 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Jack Cain, Robert Cain, Don Cain, Gene Cain and Phyllis Bateman and great granddaughter: Lennan Gephart.

Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home 200 S. Main Street, Frankfort. Private family services will be held Saturday. Burial will be in Rossville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Clinton County Humane Society. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, to share a memory with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
