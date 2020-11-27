Carol Gunion
Lafayette - Carol J. Gunion , 74, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Franciscan Alliance East. She was born June 2, 1946 to the late Ann and Robert Graman. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. On December 31, 1964 she married Jerry Gunion in Lafayette.
Carol worked as a House Keeper for the Indiana Veterans Home. She was an avid Purdue and Indianapolis Colts Fan. A former member of the American Legion Woman's Auxiliary. Surviving with her husband are three sons; Robert Gunion of Quincy, IL, Chet Gunion, Richard Gunion both of West Lafayette; siblings; Denny (Marie) Graman of Lafayette, Gary Graman of Indianapolis, and Mike (Ginny) Graman of Florida. Four Grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim Graman.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. With service being held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com