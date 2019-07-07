Carol Jane Hood Weise



Sebring, FL - Carol Jane Hood Weise, wife of Larry Weise passed away on June 28, 2019, in Sebring, Florida, after a two year struggle with cancer. She was born June 23, 1940, in Elkhart County, Indiana, the daughter of Frank and Marjorie (Anglemeyer) Hood. She grew up in Carroll County, and was valedictorian of the class of 1958 at Burlington High School. She received bachelors and masters degrees from Manchester College and Butler University. She taught 32 years at Forest, Carrollton, Burlington, and Rossville schools in Indiana.



Carol was active in Indiana Retired Teachers Association, serving on state committees and as co-president of Tippecanoe, Benton, Carroll, RTA. She was also active with the Rossville retired teachers.



She was a lifetime pianist, organist and choir director in the Church of the Brethren at Bachelor Run and Lafayette churches in Indiana and Sebring, Florida, as well as serving in leadership positions. She has been the musician for the ecumenical Easter Sunrise Service on the Main Street Bridge in Lafayette - WL as well as organist for the community Thanksgiving Service in Sebring, Florida. A pleasant addition was an invitation to play the pipe organ in the church of poet William Butler Yeats in Sligo, Ireland.



Carol and Larry were world travelers across six continents. They were regular competitors in Senior Olympics, placing in bowling and winning nationals in singles and doubles in shuffleboard. Carol was also a high school forensics judge including final rounds at the state and national levels. They were recognized as exhibitors of antique glass and china in the Midwest and Florida.



Carol is survived by her husband Larry, sisters Shirley Downhour (Richard), Scottsdale, AZ, Linda Langston (Dr. Edward), New Palestine, IN, Mary Zerkel (Alan), Coatsville, IN, and brother, Dana Hood (Debra), Monticello, IN. She was preceded in death by her brother Gerald Hood and wife, Trudy of Kokomo, IN.



Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00pm July 9th at Hippensteel Funeral Home, Lafayette, Indiana. Services will be at Hippensteel's July 10, at 10:00am followed by burial at Beech Grove Cemetery, Huntington, Indiana, at 2:00pm. Published in the Journal & Courier from July 7 to July 9, 2019