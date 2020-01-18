Services
Carol Jean Hancock

Carol Jean Hancock Obituary
Lafayette - Carol Jean (Baker) Hancock, 76, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away January 13, 2020 at St. Vincent's Trauma Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was born on September 6, 1943 in Indiana.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton A. Baker and Harriett L. Baker and her brother, Dennis L. Baker.

Surviving are her daughter, Heather Siemers of Denver, Colorado; her grandson, Justin (Kristen) Siemers of Littleton, Colorado; and her sister-in-law, Karen Baker of St Joe, Indiana.

Carol married Richard Hancock on August 28, 1967 in St. Joe, Indiana and he passed away on January 8, 2016.

She worked many years as an LPN and also volunteered at the Wildcat Wildlife Center. Carol spent most of her free time at home being a Grandma figure to many and loved them like her own. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Lafayette, Indiana at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 with Pastor Horn officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

You may leave condolences and memories of Carol online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
