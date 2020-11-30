1/1
Carol L. Alberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol L. Alberts

Kentland - Carol L. Alberts, 69, of Kentland, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Bickford of Lafayette Senior Living. She was born August 10, 1951 in Watseka, IL to the late John and Betty (Hendry) Thompson. Carol was a 1969 graduate of South Newton High School.

Her marriage was to Dennie Alberts on September 23, 1983 in Goodland; he survives.

Carol was a member of Cornerstone Church of Woodland, IL and served on the Kentland Park Board for many years. She worked at Capital Products for 25 years and most recently for Co-Alliance Elevator of Goodland for 10 years.

In addition to enjoying crocheting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren, Carol was a true artisan with the quilts she crafted and shared. She donated many of her pieces to neonatal intensive care units, cancer patients, and veterans' homes. She belonged to many quilting clubs throughout the years and enjoyed sharing her passion for quilting with others. Her quilts serve as a reminder of her tremendous talent.

Surviving along with her husband are her children, Jon (Angie) Schriner of Kentland, Shelli (Jeff) Stine of Cincinnati, Chris Alberts of Monticello, and Jess Schriner of Hilliard, OH. Also surviving are grandchildren, Derrick Brown, Kayla and Mya Stine, Jenna and Leah Schriner, Destyn Alberts, and Averylyn Schriner; one great-grandson, Carter Brown.

Preceding her in death along with her parents is a daughter, Jennifer McColley.

Services for Carol will be held at a later date.

Please consider a memorial donation in Carol's name to Bickford of Lafayette, 3633 Regal Valley, Lafayette IN 47909.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved