Carol L. Alberts
Kentland - Carol L. Alberts, 69, of Kentland, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Bickford of Lafayette Senior Living. She was born August 10, 1951 in Watseka, IL to the late John and Betty (Hendry) Thompson. Carol was a 1969 graduate of South Newton High School.
Her marriage was to Dennie Alberts on September 23, 1983 in Goodland; he survives.
Carol was a member of Cornerstone Church of Woodland, IL and served on the Kentland Park Board for many years. She worked at Capital Products for 25 years and most recently for Co-Alliance Elevator of Goodland for 10 years.
In addition to enjoying crocheting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren, Carol was a true artisan with the quilts she crafted and shared. She donated many of her pieces to neonatal intensive care units, cancer patients, and veterans' homes. She belonged to many quilting clubs throughout the years and enjoyed sharing her passion for quilting with others. Her quilts serve as a reminder of her tremendous talent.
Surviving along with her husband are her children, Jon (Angie) Schriner of Kentland, Shelli (Jeff) Stine of Cincinnati, Chris Alberts of Monticello, and Jess Schriner of Hilliard, OH. Also surviving are grandchildren, Derrick Brown, Kayla and Mya Stine, Jenna and Leah Schriner, Destyn Alberts, and Averylyn Schriner; one great-grandson, Carter Brown.
Preceding her in death along with her parents is a daughter, Jennifer McColley.
Services for Carol will be held at a later date.
Please consider a memorial donation in Carol's name to Bickford of Lafayette, 3633 Regal Valley, Lafayette IN 47909.
