Carol L. Flynn
Chalmers - Carol L. Flynn, 85, of Chalmers, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her children, Cliff, Carl, and Lou Ann; daughter-in-law, Kam and son-in-law, Jim. Grandchildren, Kris, Jack, Joe, Nicole, Jessica, Maria, and Ashley. Many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive. She loved her family dearly.
Preceding her in death is a son, Don and a daughter, Linda; siblings, Bud (Alfred), Eisert, Mable Hiner, and Dorothy Kelly.
There will be a private ceremony at a later date. Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston is entrusted with care.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020