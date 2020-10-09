Carol (Mae) L. Kingma Dulin-Treece
Lafayette - Carol (Mae) L. Kingma Dulin-Treece, age 64, of Lafayette, passed away after a brief battle with brain cancer on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare in West Lafayette.
She was born August 19, 1956 in Lafayette, Indiana, the daughter of Robert F. Kingma and Patricia A. (Slifer Kingma) Burdine. She attended Lafayette Jefferson High School and graduated from Indiana Vocational Technical College and was licensed as a Practical Nurse in 1993. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Carol married Jack C. Dulin in 1974 and they had one son. They divorced in 1976. In 2006, she married Bruce E. Treece who died in 2008.
Carol devoted her life to loving and serving the elderly, having worked at Heritage Healthcare in West Lafayette for the past 20 years. Previously, she worked at Westminster Village in West Lafayette, St. Mary and St. Anthony Healthcare Centers in Lafayette, and Mulberry Lutheran Home in Mulberry, Indiana. She was a gifted teacher who lovingly re-certified and trained many of her co-workers in CPR and as Certified Nursing and Qualified Medical Assistants. Because of her commitment to her patients and co-workers she was the recipient of many employee awards. She was a gifted pianist and entertainer who shared her talents freely with any who would listen. Besides mushroom hunting and fishing, she loved cold coffee and warm beer. Her love for animals often found her caring for neighborhood strays, as well as her treasured Rat Terrier, Billy Bob and cat, Stevie.
Carol is survived by her son, Anthony (Tony) (Wendy) Dulin; step-father, Thomas Burdine; step-mother, Jeanette Kingma; sisters, Peggy Kingma, Bonnie (Dale) O'Brien Best, and Linda (Randy) Bogan; step-sister, Julie (Rusty) Uselman; step-brother, Jim (Shawna) Kendrick; grandson, Nick Dulin; step-grandson, Odell Ferguson Jr.; nephews, Wes (Heather) Bogan and Leif (Amanda Newgent) O'Brien; and nieces, Keavy (Ryan) West and Cristy (Kory) Arvin.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and nephew, Matthew Bogan.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5 to 7:45 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with a Nurses Honor Guard Tribute at 7:45 p.m. and a Rosary at 8 p.m. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Dennis Horn officiating. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Almost Home Humane Society or Natalie's Second Chance Animal Shelter.