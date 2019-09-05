Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Carol Thomas
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Maus Funeral Home
Attica, IN
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Maus Funeral Home
Attica, IN
More Obituaries for Carol Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Thomas


1944 - 2019
Carol L. Thomas Obituary
Carol L. Thomas

Attica - Carol Lee Thomas, 74, formerly of Attica and had been residing in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center, passed away in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Carol was born in Danville, IL on December 1, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Milton Thomas and Dorothy Marie (Anderson) Carlisle. Carol was raised in Bismark, IL and later lived in West Lebanon. She had lived most of her adult life in Attica.

Carol formerly worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica. She later worked as a CNA at the Williamsport Nursing Centers; Covington Nursing Center and her last employment was with Woodland Manor Nursing Center in Attica.

Carol; enjoyed sewing; her plants and flowers; knitting; arts and crafts. She enjoyed the holidays, especially Christmas, where she would make holiday accessories.

Carol was formerly married to Gregory Byram; Robert Scott and Jimmy Bixler.

She leaves behind her sons, William Scott (companion- Lori Powell) of Attica; Daughters, Tamara Byram and Patricia Byram; Christina (Tim) Mullins, Williamsport; two sisters, Sandra West, Danville, IL and Norma (Leslie) Weiner, Florida; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Thomas and three brothers, Raymond, Jimmy, Gregory Dean Byram and William Thomas.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Monday, September 9th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Shawn Carafa officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
