Carol Leinberger
Mulberry - Carol J. Leinberger, 68, of Mulbery, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born October 4, 1951 in Frankfort to Paul and Elsie (Disinger) Lee. She was a 1969 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School. She worked at Alcoa in the Tube Mill Department for 35 years until her retirement in 2009. Carol enjoyed traveling, horseback riding, and loved her rodeos, especially the entrance of our country's flag.
Carol is survived by her son, Craig (Vickie) Timmons of Frankfort; her companion of 30 years, David Grimes; a sister, Janet Wettschurack of Lafayette; a daughter-in-law, Linda Timmons of Lafayette; and grandchildren, C. J., Ashley and Lindsay Timmons, Skylar Shaff, and Bryson Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Kent Timmons.
A gathering of friends to celebrate Carol's life will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at "The Farm," starting at 4pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clinton County Cancer.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019