Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Rechkemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Rechkemmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Rechkemmer Obituary
Carol Rechkemmer

Lafayette - Carol Mae Rechkemmer, 87, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rosewalk Village.

She was born March 4, 1932 in Attica, IN to the late Sherman and Opal (Stetler) Troxel.

On March 7, 1952 she married Wayne Wallace Rechkemmer in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on September 22, 1999.

Carol worked for St. Elizabeth School of Nursing for 25 years. She was a member of Brown St. Methodist Church.

She is survived by her three sons: Ron (Ruth) Rechkemmer of West Lafayette, Mike (Susan) Rechkemmer of Fresno, CA and Rob (Karen) Rechkemmer of Greenwood; sister Wreatha Allen of Williamsport and Bob (Sharon) Troxel of Pensacola, FL. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband Wayne, she is preceded in death by her parents, son Keith and two brothers Harold and Wilbur.

Visitation will be held 10am - 11am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home - 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, IN 47904. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Pastor Ryan Traeger officiating. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens - 1718 W 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Brown St. United Methodist Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -