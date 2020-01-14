|
|
Carol Rechkemmer
Lafayette - Carol Mae Rechkemmer, 87, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rosewalk Village.
She was born March 4, 1932 in Attica, IN to the late Sherman and Opal (Stetler) Troxel.
On March 7, 1952 she married Wayne Wallace Rechkemmer in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on September 22, 1999.
Carol worked for St. Elizabeth School of Nursing for 25 years. She was a member of Brown St. Methodist Church.
She is survived by her three sons: Ron (Ruth) Rechkemmer of West Lafayette, Mike (Susan) Rechkemmer of Fresno, CA and Rob (Karen) Rechkemmer of Greenwood; sister Wreatha Allen of Williamsport and Bob (Sharon) Troxel of Pensacola, FL. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Wayne, she is preceded in death by her parents, son Keith and two brothers Harold and Wilbur.
Visitation will be held 10am - 11am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home - 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, IN 47904. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Pastor Ryan Traeger officiating. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens - 1718 W 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Brown St. United Methodist Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020