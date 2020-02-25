|
Carol S. Trentlage
Brookston - Carol S. Trentlage, 68, of Brookston, passed away at 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by those she loved.
She was born July 9, 1951 in Lebanon, IN to the late Lawrence E. Wright.
Carol is survived by her long-time companion, Alfred D. Bunch; two sons, Shawn E. Trentlage (wife: Tara) of Rossville and Mark D. Trentlage (wife: Heather) of Radnor, IN; her grandchildren, Leah, Jaxon, Nathan and Maddie and a brother, Gary Trentlidge (wife: Wendy) of Hebron, IN. Also surviving is Al's family which Carol considered family; Doug Bunch (wife: Theresa) of Reynolds, Jennifer Whitlock (husband: Roger) of West Lafayette and Corina Hutsell (husband: Darrell) of Delphi and their children, Kayla, Portcia, Brittany, Tony, Rachel, Nathan, Laina, Tara, Aaron, Monica and Ryan.
Preceding Carol in death with her father is a sister, Cindy Engel and a brother, Ricky Wright.
Per Carol's wishes no services are planned.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020