Services
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Trentlage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol S. Trentlage


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol S. Trentlage Obituary
Carol S. Trentlage

Brookston - Carol S. Trentlage, 68, of Brookston, passed away at 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by those she loved.

She was born July 9, 1951 in Lebanon, IN to the late Lawrence E. Wright.

Carol is survived by her long-time companion, Alfred D. Bunch; two sons, Shawn E. Trentlage (wife: Tara) of Rossville and Mark D. Trentlage (wife: Heather) of Radnor, IN; her grandchildren, Leah, Jaxon, Nathan and Maddie and a brother, Gary Trentlidge (wife: Wendy) of Hebron, IN. Also surviving is Al's family which Carol considered family; Doug Bunch (wife: Theresa) of Reynolds, Jennifer Whitlock (husband: Roger) of West Lafayette and Corina Hutsell (husband: Darrell) of Delphi and their children, Kayla, Portcia, Brittany, Tony, Rachel, Nathan, Laina, Tara, Aaron, Monica and Ryan.

Preceding Carol in death with her father is a sister, Cindy Engel and a brother, Ricky Wright.

Per Carol's wishes no services are planned.

Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -