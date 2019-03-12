Carol Sue Plumb



Lafayette - Carol Sue Plumb, 80, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 12:58 a.m. at Aperion Healthcare in Frankfort. Carol was born on August 7, 1938 in Lafayette to the late Alvin B. and Katherine (Denton) Prather. She was the Shady Archers Sweetheart. Carol sang for USO Tours in Korea, Japan, and Hawaii. She loved Country music, could play any instrument, and loved to ride horses.



She is survived by three children; Tony Plumb, Jerry "Punk" (wife: Marji) Plumb, and Pamela "Puff" Felix (companion: Don Layton). Also surviving are five grandchildren; Tyler, Connor, Christopher, Amber, LoriLie, and Uriah, and several great grandchildren.



She is precede in death by her husband, Jerry D. Plumb, two brothers, Richard and Gene, and one sister, Delores Hill.



Whoever met her, loved her! She was full of fun, always ready for a good time, and always ready to saddle up - and go for a ride!



Per her wishes, there will be no services.