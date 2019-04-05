Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Carole Charlesworth
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Wanatah Funeral Chapel
309 N. Main St.
Wanatah, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Burial
Following Services
Meadow View Cemetery
Valparaiso - Carole A. Charlesworth, 73 of Valparaiso, formerly of Lafayette, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born May 23, 1945 in Lafayette to the late George and Anna Marie (Sanson) Gick. Carole was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette and recently attended Salem United Church of Christ in Wanatah. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and visiting Pigeon Forge with her husband.

On June 26, 1965 in Lafayette, Carole married Lloyd "Tiny" Charlesworth, who preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by their son, Raymond (Juli) Charlesworth; grandchildren: Riley and Justene Charlesworth, Elizabeth Ply; brothers: Dick (Linda) Gick, Bill (Joan) Gick, Bob (Bonnie) Gick; sister-in-law, Rosalie Johnson; and daughter, Julie Ply.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 11 AM to 2 PM CST at Wanatah Funeral Chapel, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 4 PM EST at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, Pastor Victoria Ubben officiating, with visitation from 2 PM until the time of service. Burial to follow at Meadow View Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Salem UCC or the Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Foundation. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 5, 2019
