Valparaiso - Carole A. Charlesworth, 73 of Valparaiso, formerly of Lafayette, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born May 23, 1945 in Lafayette to the late George and Anna Marie (Sanson) Gick. Carole was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette and recently attended Salem United Church of Christ in Wanatah. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and visiting Pigeon Forge with her husband.



On June 26, 1965 in Lafayette, Carole married Lloyd "Tiny" Charlesworth, who preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by their son, Raymond (Juli) Charlesworth; grandchildren: Riley and Justene Charlesworth, Elizabeth Ply; brothers: Dick (Linda) Gick, Bill (Joan) Gick, Bob (Bonnie) Gick; sister-in-law, Rosalie Johnson; and daughter, Julie Ply.



A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 11 AM to 2 PM CST at Wanatah Funeral Chapel, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 4 PM EST at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, Pastor Victoria Ubben officiating, with visitation from 2 PM until the time of service. Burial to follow at Meadow View Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Salem UCC or the Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Foundation.