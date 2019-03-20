Carole Lee Howard



Lafayette - Carole Lee (Sutton) Howard, 60, of Lafayette, passed away at Franciscan St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lafayette 12:48 AM Monday March 18, 2019. She was born in Lafayette June 5, 1958, the daughter of the late Clyde A. and Hortense A. (Klutzke) Sutton, and was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Carole was employed in several occupations during her life, but was limited due to her health issues. One thing she really enjoyed was recycling many different materials into artwork. Surviving are three sisters, Jeanne Knoth of Lafayette; Diane Carlson (Gene) of Lafayette and Susan Aschenberg (Tom) of Lafayette. There will be no services held at this time, and the family requests memorials in honor of Carole to be made to the . Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service of Lafayette is assisting with the arrangements.