Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Carole Lee Howard


Carole Lee Howard

Lafayette - Carole Lee (Sutton) Howard, 60, of Lafayette, passed away at Franciscan St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lafayette 12:48 AM Monday March 18, 2019. She was born in Lafayette June 5, 1958, the daughter of the late Clyde A. and Hortense A. (Klutzke) Sutton, and was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Carole was employed in several occupations during her life, but was limited due to her health issues. One thing she really enjoyed was recycling many different materials into artwork. Surviving are three sisters, Jeanne Knoth of Lafayette; Diane Carlson (Gene) of Lafayette and Susan Aschenberg (Tom) of Lafayette. There will be no services held at this time, and the family requests memorials in honor of Carole to be made to the . Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service of Lafayette is assisting with the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
