Caroline "Carol" L. (Morrow) Gregory
Attica - Caroline "Carol" L. (Morrow) Gregory, 77, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 7:28 p.m. stepped on the beautiful shore of home at her daughter's home in Columbus, IN, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, sisters and many nephews and nieces.
Carol was born to humble and loving parents in CO-OP, KY on July 2, 1943. Carol was the first born of six children to Marvin and Stella (Whitehead) Morrow. Carol has four sisters, Wilma Allen Byerly, Crawfordsville, IN; Janie (Larry) Heath, Marshes Siding, KY; Judy (Junior) Keith, Stearns, KY and Joan Cotton, Oneida, TN; a brother, Curtis (Pearl) Morrow, Hilltop, KY.
On October 20, 1962, Caroline married the love of her life, Rondal Eugene Gregory in Jellico, TN and then moved to Attica, IN where they built a happy life and home together. Where there two children, Rhonda Jean and Debora Lynn were raised. Carol supported as a help mate and companion, her husband Rondal, who was a pastor and preacher, for many years in the work of the Lord in many churches, including to help found and establish and later pastor the Old Fashioned United Baptist Church of Independence, IN and supported Rondal in pastoring the Talbot Missionary Baptist Church of Talbot, IN, where she was a member at her passing. Later, after the passing of her beloved , she married James Wilson who also preceded her in death.
She gave her heart to the Lord on November 19, 1979 and actively and purposely loved Christ till the end of her days. Carol was an excellent seamstress, making many of her own clothes as a young lady and as an adult she won a competition at the Fountain County fair for making matching outfits for her husband, herself and her children, earning the right to compete at the Indiana State Fair. She had a reputation as an excellent cook and has fed so many at her table the number cannot be counted, blessing them all with her ability but more importantly her love.
Carol also enjoyed hand quilting and traveling with her sisters. They enjoyed many wonderful trips together. Carol loved her daughters, Rhonda (David) Lang, of Rob Roy, IN and Debbie (Scott) Harper, of Columbus, IN; four grandchildren, Keith (Leann) Gregory, Laiken Harper, Dalton Lang and Isaac Harper; seven great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Jayden, Kara, Caydence, Ben, Tyler and Hunter along with many others she loved like they were her own.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, August 1st from 12:00 p.m. until the celebration of life service at 2:00 p.m. with Elder Scott Harper officiating.. She will be laid to rest by her beloved husband, Rondal, in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Carol's name. A reminder to wear a mask during your attendance to her visitation and services.
