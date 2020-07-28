1/1
Caroline L. "Carol" (Morrow) Gregory
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline "Carol" L. (Morrow) Gregory

Attica - Caroline "Carol" L. (Morrow) Gregory, 77, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 7:28 p.m. stepped on the beautiful shore of home at her daughter's home in Columbus, IN, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, sisters and many nephews and nieces.

Carol was born to humble and loving parents in CO-OP, KY on July 2, 1943. Carol was the first born of six children to Marvin and Stella (Whitehead) Morrow. Carol has four sisters, Wilma Allen Byerly, Crawfordsville, IN; Janie (Larry) Heath, Marshes Siding, KY; Judy (Junior) Keith, Stearns, KY and Joan Cotton, Oneida, TN; a brother, Curtis (Pearl) Morrow, Hilltop, KY.

On October 20, 1962, Caroline married the love of her life, Rondal Eugene Gregory in Jellico, TN and then moved to Attica, IN where they built a happy life and home together. Where there two children, Rhonda Jean and Debora Lynn were raised. Carol supported as a help mate and companion, her husband Rondal, who was a pastor and preacher, for many years in the work of the Lord in many churches, including to help found and establish and later pastor the Old Fashioned United Baptist Church of Independence, IN and supported Rondal in pastoring the Talbot Missionary Baptist Church of Talbot, IN, where she was a member at her passing. Later, after the passing of her beloved , she married James Wilson who also preceded her in death.

She gave her heart to the Lord on November 19, 1979 and actively and purposely loved Christ till the end of her days. Carol was an excellent seamstress, making many of her own clothes as a young lady and as an adult she won a competition at the Fountain County fair for making matching outfits for her husband, herself and her children, earning the right to compete at the Indiana State Fair. She had a reputation as an excellent cook and has fed so many at her table the number cannot be counted, blessing them all with her ability but more importantly her love.

Carol also enjoyed hand quilting and traveling with her sisters. They enjoyed many wonderful trips together. Carol loved her daughters, Rhonda (David) Lang, of Rob Roy, IN and Debbie (Scott) Harper, of Columbus, IN; four grandchildren, Keith (Leann) Gregory, Laiken Harper, Dalton Lang and Isaac Harper; seven great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Jayden, Kara, Caydence, Ben, Tyler and Hunter along with many others she loved like they were her own.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, August 1st from 12:00 p.m. until the celebration of life service at 2:00 p.m. with Elder Scott Harper officiating.. She will be laid to rest by her beloved husband, Rondal, in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Carol's name. A reminder to wear a mask during your attendance to her visitation and services.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MAUS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family. She was a wonderful lady!
Cindy Warner Divan
Friend
July 27, 2020
Prayers for the family
Velma Johnson
July 27, 2020
I’m so sorry about the loss of your mom,grandma,sister she was such a kind person always loved her beautiful smile and yes her good cooking I know you all will miss her so much but she is in heaven with all her loved ones and she knows everything her memory isn’t a issue no more my heart goes out to you all love you
Amanda Bechdolt
Friend
July 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Janie Cox
July 26, 2020
So Sorry for your loss. I knew of her from her sister Wilma.
Ronda Snider
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe/Patty Carter
Family
July 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.so sorry for your loss.
Cecilia Walters
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
She sure will be missed. Had a lot of good times together since 1968.
Jean Rhymer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved