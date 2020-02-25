|
Carolyn Ann Campbell
Lafayette - Carolyn Campbell, a lifetime resident of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away February 24, surrounded by family.
Born September 16, 1937, to the late Thomas and Carrie Young Cain. Carolyn retired from St. Elizabeth hospital where she worked in the business accounting department. A member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Carolyn enjoyed sewing and quilting, frequently creating beautiful works of art by hand, made from sentimental and significant fabrics from the past. Carolyn also enjoyed gardening, working on family photo albums, and spending time with her much-loved cats.
Carolyn is preceded in death by parents Thomas and Carrie Cain, brothers Vin and Tom, sister Florence, and grandson Ryan. She is survived by her children, Greg Campbell, Cheryl Martin (husband Dave), Karen Hayes, Kathy Coverdale (husband Phil), and Sheila Brown (husband Steve); 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her great joy and love.
Visitation Friday February 28, 2020 from 10am-11am service to follow at 11am Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, Fr. Eric Underwood officiating. Interment St Patrick's Cemetery Oxford. Carolyn has requested that friends and family make donations in her memory to a selected to help the less fortunate. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020