1/1
Carolyn Augst
1939 - 2020
Carolyn Augst

Bringhurst - Carolyn Y. Augst, 81, formerly of Bringhurst, Ind. passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Bringhurst, Ind. She was born March 4, 1939 in Alto, Michigan to Jay and Helen (Gray) Erb. She graduated in 1957 from Freeport High School in Michigan. On June 8, 1957, she married Vaughn Augst; he preceded her in death on December 31, 2019.

Carolyn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Delphi and along with her husband, helped start and build the Faith Baptist Church in Mattawan, Mich., where they attended for several years. She also taught many years at the Faith Baptist Academy. She was a homemaker who enjoyed reading.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Gary Augst (Debby) of Commerce, Ga., Jason Augst (Christie) of Wilmington, N.C., Vickie Ayres (Richard) of Bringhurst, Cheryl French (Bruce) of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Celeste Mandley of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Terris Ayres (Amanda), Tiffany Noblitt (Brett), Taylor Augst, Jeremy Eggers (Kayla), Aaron French (Stacy), Caleb French (Jenny), Heather and Benjamin Mandley, Stephanie Underwood (Andrew), Cameron Augst, Kiersten Boisclair (Cameron), Keaton and Kelsey Augst; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lou Bacher of Anchorage, Alaska.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers; Bob Erb, Carl Erb, and Jack Erb.

A private family graveside service was held at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Flora, Ind. Pastor Bill Glenn officiated. Burial followed.

Memorial contributions in Carolyn's honor may be made to the Carroll County Food Pantry, 11 S. Center St., Flora, Ind. 46929.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
