1/1
Carolyn E. Rigdon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn E. Rigdon

Lafayette - Carolyn E. Rigdon, 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.

She was born May 25, 1948, in Lafayette, to the late Marion and Mary (Fenton) Walker.

Carolyn graduated from Carroll High School.

On October 21, 1966, she married Mickey R. Rigdon Sr in Delphi. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2016.

Carolyn had worked at Meijer and a few other places but was primarily a homemaker.

She was a member of Elmwood Church of Christ and Hanna Community Center and loved needlework, cross stitch, sewing, crocheting, quilting and crafts.

Surviving are son, Mickey R. (Patricia) Rigdon, Jr. of Brookston, Matthew E. (Terri) Rigdon and Mark E. Rigdon both of Lafayette, a brother, Gene (Peg) Walker of FL, three sisters, Mary Tabler of Logansport, Marilyn (Kevin) Walters of Lafayette, and Lisa (Ron) Johnson of Indianapolis. Also surviving are grandchildren, Dustin (Beth), Blake (Alyssa), Kacey (Amber is Fiancé), Chase, Mickaela and Cole and greatgrandchildren, Pearce, Penelope, Conrad, Georgia, Ava and Jett.

Carolyn was preceded in death by a brother, James Walker.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's honor to Hanna Community Center.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Service
01:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Interment
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved