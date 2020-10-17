Carolyn E. Rigdon
Lafayette - Carolyn E. Rigdon, 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
She was born May 25, 1948, in Lafayette, to the late Marion and Mary (Fenton) Walker.
Carolyn graduated from Carroll High School.
On October 21, 1966, she married Mickey R. Rigdon Sr in Delphi. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2016.
Carolyn had worked at Meijer and a few other places but was primarily a homemaker.
She was a member of Elmwood Church of Christ and Hanna Community Center and loved needlework, cross stitch, sewing, crocheting, quilting and crafts.
Surviving are son, Mickey R. (Patricia) Rigdon, Jr. of Brookston, Matthew E. (Terri) Rigdon and Mark E. Rigdon both of Lafayette, a brother, Gene (Peg) Walker of FL, three sisters, Mary Tabler of Logansport, Marilyn (Kevin) Walters of Lafayette, and Lisa (Ron) Johnson of Indianapolis. Also surviving are grandchildren, Dustin (Beth), Blake (Alyssa), Kacey (Amber is Fiancé), Chase, Mickaela and Cole and greatgrandchildren, Pearce, Penelope, Conrad, Georgia, Ava and Jett.
Carolyn was preceded in death by a brother, James Walker.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's honor to Hanna Community Center.
