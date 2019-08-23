Services
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller - Roscka Funeral Home
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN
Carolyn J. "Carol" Mikesell


1939 - 2019
Monticello - Carolyn J. "Carol" Mikesell, 80, of Monticello (Carroll County), passed away at 12:03 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Franciscan Health, St. Elizabeth East Hospital of Lafayette.

She was born on Thursday, May 25, 1939, in Linden, to the late Walter Glen Kelly and Mary Frances Hutchinson. On December 3, 1960, in Rossville she married Lloyd "Mike" Mikesell; he survives.

Carol had lived in the Monticello (Carroll County) area since 1965.

She was a 1957 graduate of Rossville High School of Rossville.

Carol went to work at the Loeb's Department Store where she met the loved of her life, Mike.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and housewife.

Carol then went on to the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and retired after over fifteen years of nursing.

She was a loving grandmother and supported all her grandchildren's sporting events and activities.

Carol loved entertaining her family and friends at gatherings at the lake.

Surviving are her husband, Lloyd "Mike" Mikesell of Monticello (Carroll County); two children, Kevin (wife Kelly) Mikesell of Lowell, and Kent (wife Angie) Mikesell of Brookston; five grandchildren, Kirsten Mikesell of Nashville, Tennessee, Clark (fiancé Tori Robinson) Mikesell of Crown Point, Kyle, Abbie, and Jack Mikesell, all of Brookston; two sisters, Barbara Julian of Buck Creek, and Debra Lineback of Rossville; two brothers, Jeffery Kelly of Nashville, Tennessee, and Alan Kelly of Rossville; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Frances Hutchinson; father, Walter Glen Kelly; and sister, Shirley Freestone.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello.

Burial will be Private for the Family.

Memorials may be given to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019
