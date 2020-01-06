Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
2111 State Street
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
2111 State Street
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Mayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Jane Mayes


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Jane Mayes Obituary
Carolyn Jane Mayes

Lafayette, IN - Carolyn Jane Mayes died peacefully on January 2, 2020. Mrs. Mayes was born in Williamsport, Indiana on April 4, 1924 to the late Webster and Grace Clawson. She is survived by daughters: Judith Ann Stock (Stuart), Kathy Smith (Byron), Karen Page (Jim) and Susie Talbott (Bob), stepchildren: Bobby Mayes and Nancy DeCaprariis, grandchildren: Chase Stock (Suvi), Meagan Smith, Zach Smith, Jennifer O'Dell (John), Kelly Page and Christa Giordano (Joe), fourteen great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren. Her brother William Clawson and husbands' Archie Stewart and Robert M. Mayes predeceased Mrs. Mayes.

Visitation at Calvary Chapel, 2111 State Street Lafayette, Indiana on Saturday, January 11th, from 2-4, with Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00pm.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -