Carolyn Jane Mayes
Lafayette, IN - Carolyn Jane Mayes died peacefully on January 2, 2020. Mrs. Mayes was born in Williamsport, Indiana on April 4, 1924 to the late Webster and Grace Clawson. She is survived by daughters: Judith Ann Stock (Stuart), Kathy Smith (Byron), Karen Page (Jim) and Susie Talbott (Bob), stepchildren: Bobby Mayes and Nancy DeCaprariis, grandchildren: Chase Stock (Suvi), Meagan Smith, Zach Smith, Jennifer O'Dell (John), Kelly Page and Christa Giordano (Joe), fourteen great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren. Her brother William Clawson and husbands' Archie Stewart and Robert M. Mayes predeceased Mrs. Mayes.
Visitation at Calvary Chapel, 2111 State Street Lafayette, Indiana on Saturday, January 11th, from 2-4, with Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00pm.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020